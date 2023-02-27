Bulldog Investors LLP Decreases Holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth $7,229,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $5,630,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at $4,865,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at $4,573,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at $4,143,000.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NXDT stock traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 12.60. 12,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 13.29. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 10.79 and a 1-year high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.