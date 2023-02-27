Bulldog Investors LLP Has $4.78 Million Stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,568 shares during the period. The Taiwan Fund accounts for 1.4% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 3.04% of The Taiwan Fund worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 67.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after purchasing an additional 132,186 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 522.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 611,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

TWN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

The Taiwan Fund Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

