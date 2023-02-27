Bulldog Investors LLP Has $978,000 Holdings in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its holdings in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Sizzle Acquisition worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sizzle Acquisition by 557.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 599,999 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 696,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 2,400.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 625,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 600,172 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,970,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,939,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SZZL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Sizzle Acquisition Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

