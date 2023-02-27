Bulldog Investors LLP Increases Position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,608 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 1.09% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE ZTR remained flat at $6.55 during trading on Monday. 119,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.