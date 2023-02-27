Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 12,134 Shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IOAC remained flat at $10.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,713. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.