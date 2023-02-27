Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 9,378 Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 4.65% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 502.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CCTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.40. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,796. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

