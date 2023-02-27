Bulldog Investors LLP Takes Position in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.99% of Keyarch Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition by 1,239.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ KYCH remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

