Bulldog Investors LLP Trims Holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust comprises 1.0% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 29.9% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 504,261 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 163.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 451,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 41.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 398,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 340,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000.

NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at $466,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

