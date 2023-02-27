Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems comprises about 1.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 277.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $222,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. 37,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,573. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

