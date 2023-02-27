Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Revolve Group worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 4,787.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after buying an additional 974,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 150.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $14,189,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after buying an additional 386,988 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,533. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

