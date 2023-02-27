Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 981 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Phreesia worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Phreesia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Citigroup raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Phreesia Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,377 shares of company stock worth $3,544,073. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PHR traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.63. 34,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.