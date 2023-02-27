Bullseye Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,139,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 926,226 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 552,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 263,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,915,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 78.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 254,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NEO remained flat at $15.78 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 180,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

