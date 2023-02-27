Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,757 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bunge worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Bunge by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $98.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Bunge Profile



Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.



