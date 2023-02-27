Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Price Down 55.3% This Week

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and $460,561.90 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

