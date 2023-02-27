Business Platform Tomato Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.67 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $928,351.70 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Platform Tomato Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

