Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 9.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 598,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 1,038,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after buying an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,327,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,263,000 after acquiring an additional 234,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,180 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

