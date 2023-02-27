Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 2.4% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -405.31%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

