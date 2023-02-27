C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,699 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,236,601 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.