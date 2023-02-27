C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.97.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.54. The company had a trading volume of 271,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

