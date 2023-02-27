CAE (CAE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CAE (NYSE: CAE) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2023 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2023 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

2/15/2023 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

2/15/2023 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

2/15/2023 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

2/13/2023 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

CAE Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CAE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Institutional Trading of CAE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.