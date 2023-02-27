Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,236 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,032,134 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

