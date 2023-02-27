Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 169 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.64 and its 200-day moving average is $227.17. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

