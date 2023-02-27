Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 982 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 505,775 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 46,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,641. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $54.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.