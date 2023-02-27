Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 322,697 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,697 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.21% of S&P Global worth $208,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.58. 139,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.77 and its 200-day moving average is $345.44. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

