Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 423.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $292,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,816,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.90. 308,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,233. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

