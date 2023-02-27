Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,853,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546,164 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.4% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.32% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $487,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.23. 519,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083,569. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.95 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

