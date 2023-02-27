Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after buying an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after buying an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after buying an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $69.93. 1,673,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,593,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

