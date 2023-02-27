Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Purchases 26,107 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66.

