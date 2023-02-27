Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$66.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$73.43 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.11.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

CM stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching C$63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 867,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,621. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$82.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.