Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $16.20 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,090 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.35. 99,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,235. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

