Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $35.42 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $488.69. 188,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

