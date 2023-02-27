Capital Management Associates NY Purchases New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 209,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 38,994 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,858,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $120.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

