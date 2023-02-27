Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $367.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

