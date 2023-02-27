Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

