Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,397,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DG opened at $216.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.13.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

