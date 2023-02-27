Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

COST stock opened at $492.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

