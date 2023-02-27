Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $294.00 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. Cigna’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.