Caxton Associates LP Acquires 8,388 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

