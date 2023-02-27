Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,000. Broadcom comprises about 2.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $582.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $578.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.