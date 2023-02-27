C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15,007.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as £150.07 ($181.09) and last traded at £149 ($179.80), with a volume of 415204 shares. The stock had previously closed at £148.20 ($178.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

C&C Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,427.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99,333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Featured Articles

