CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.32

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 90257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.