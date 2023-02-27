CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to C$73.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCDBF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCDBF remained flat at $45.28 on Monday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.