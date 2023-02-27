CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to C$73.00

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCDBF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CCL Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCDBF remained flat at $45.28 on Monday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

About CCL Industries

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.