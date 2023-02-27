Celer Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.13 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $145.78 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

