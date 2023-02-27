Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Up to $40.12

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.12, but opened at $42.50. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 460,748 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
- Palo Alto Networks on Track for 52-Week High
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.