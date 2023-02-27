Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Up to $40.12

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.12, but opened at $42.50. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 460,748 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,813,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3,159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 632,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.