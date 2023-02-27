Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.