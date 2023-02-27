Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

About Cellectar Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.