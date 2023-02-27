Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.08.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CG traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.62. 364,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,793. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.96.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.