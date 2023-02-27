Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

CERE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CERE opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $80,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,487,000 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.