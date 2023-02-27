Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.80.

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $107.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

