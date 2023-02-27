Chiliz Achieves Market Cap of $903.17 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $903.17 million and approximately $47.38 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

About Chiliz

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

