Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $17.25 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,354,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

